Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 144,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 75.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $221,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

WFC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 715,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,410,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

