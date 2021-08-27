Richard McCann Sells 50,000 Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,935 ($25.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,646.17. Kainos Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,979 ($25.86). The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.34.

Several brokerages have commented on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

