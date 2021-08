Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35.

Get Ridley alerts:

About Ridley

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. The company offers animal nutrition feed in packaged form from 10 Â- 30 kg bags; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; fish meals; and animal meals, including meat and bone meal, poultry meal, feather meal, blood meal, and custom blended products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.