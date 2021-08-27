RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 8,699 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60.

RingCentral stock opened at $254.33 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.68. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.