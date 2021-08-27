Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

