Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

NYSE RSKD opened at $26.02 on Monday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.