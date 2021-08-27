Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Riskified currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.