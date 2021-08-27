Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

