Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,942,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,765,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,510,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,555,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,791,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22.

