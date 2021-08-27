Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 365 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,661,000.

SCHF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

