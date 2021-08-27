Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.25. 2,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

