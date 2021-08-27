Rollins Financial Buys Shares of 2,000 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $644,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,683,695 shares of company stock valued at $338,984,005. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,031. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $223.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

