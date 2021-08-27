Rollins Financial Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Rollins Financial decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. 12,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

