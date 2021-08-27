Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) vs. Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Financial Survey

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Gentherm 2 0 2 0 2.00

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 101.09%. Gentherm has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Gentherm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Gentherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Gentherm 10.50% 22.38% 13.84%

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Gentherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 74.01 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.37 Gentherm $913.10 million 3.07 $59.69 million $2.29 36.96

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gentherm beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Medical segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

