Ronit Capital LLP Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ronit Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 2.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.03. 2,901,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.93. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $328.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

