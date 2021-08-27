Rope 24 Hour Volume Reaches $809.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $448,463.01 and $809.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rope coin can now be bought for approximately $16.02 or 0.00034003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00121209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00154506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,113.36 or 1.00021626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.70 or 0.01022653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.35 or 0.06656337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

