Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 329 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $375.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

