Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.34. 6,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,057. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

