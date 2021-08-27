Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. 15,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

