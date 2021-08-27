Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

RS stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $153.11. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,799. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

