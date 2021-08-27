Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

