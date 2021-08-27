Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $6,696,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in JD.com by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 61,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.35. 417,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740,283. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

