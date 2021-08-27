Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,350 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,183 shares of company stock valued at $101,448,378. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

