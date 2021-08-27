Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.40. 8,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

