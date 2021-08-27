Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Update

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ROSGQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Rosetta Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
About Rosetta Genomics
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.