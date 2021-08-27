Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 532 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VSE were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VSE by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of VSE by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VSE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.59 million, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

