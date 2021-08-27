Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €309.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €266.13 ($313.10).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €200.00 ($235.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of €208.19. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

