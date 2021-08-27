Royal Bank of Canada Buys 532 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VSE were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC opened at $48.22 on Friday. VSE Co. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

