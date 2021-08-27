Royal Bank of Canada Buys 782 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,200. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGC stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $621.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

