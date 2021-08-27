Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.