Royal Bank of Canada Has $193,000 Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Argan were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 2,852.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGX opened at $44.93 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

