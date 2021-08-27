Royal Bank of Canada Invests $198,000 in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $10,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.