Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

Shares of PFIG opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.04. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

