Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $177,000 Investment in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of BATS FMAG opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87.

