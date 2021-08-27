Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $180,000 Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADERU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $169,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $252,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADERU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.