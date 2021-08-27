Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$143.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.77.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

