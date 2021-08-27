Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,254 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

SUNS stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUNS. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

SLR Senior Investment Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

