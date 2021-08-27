Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,700 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000.

BNY stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

