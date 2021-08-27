Royal Bank of Canada Sells 965 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Funko were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,353,205 shares of company stock valued at $30,535,322 over the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

