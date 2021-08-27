Royal Bank of Canada Takes $203,000 Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of ACRES Commercial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 185.72 and a quick ratio of 185.72. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

ACR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

