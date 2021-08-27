Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 39.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACR opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77.

ACR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

