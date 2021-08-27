Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$132.57 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$188.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

