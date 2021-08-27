Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.28 on Friday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $138.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.