Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) is Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 584.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 204,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 174,292 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 375.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 133,628 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 186,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

