RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.16 ($63.72).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

