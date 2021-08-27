Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 149,285 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $69,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 858,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,420,000 after acquiring an additional 465,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX opened at $198.25 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

