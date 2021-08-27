Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 51,148 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $64,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

