Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 338,327 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,560,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KT were worth $77,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in KT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in KT by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

