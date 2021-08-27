Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $23.25. 1,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,869. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $894.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.