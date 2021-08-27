S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $767.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 767 ($10.02) and last traded at GBX 762.38 ($9.96), with a volume of 300679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($9.77).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFOR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 645 ($8.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -971.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 680.21.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

